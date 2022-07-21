Global Public Cloud IaaS Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Public Cloud IaaS analysis, which studies the Public Cloud IaaS industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2028.

Global “Public Cloud IaaS Market 2022-2028” Research Report categorizes the global Public Cloud IaaS by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Public Cloud IaaS.

As the global economy mends, the 2021 growth of Public Cloud IaaS will have significant change from previous year. According to our (LP Information) latest study, the global Public Cloud IaaS market size is USD million in 2022 from USD million in 2021, with a change of % between 2021 and 2022. The global Public Cloud IaaS market size will reach USD million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of % over the analysis period 2022-2028.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Public Cloud IaaS, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Public Cloud IaaS market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Public Cloud IaaS companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Global main Public Cloud IaaS players cover Amazon, Microsoft, Alibaba, and Google, etc. In terms of revenue, the global largest two companies occupy a share nearly % in 2021.

Top Manufactures in Global Public Cloud IaaS Includes:

Amazon

Microsoft

Alibaba

Google

Huawei

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Primary Storage

Disaster Recovery and Backup

Archiving

Compute

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Browse the Full Research Report at:

https://www.lpinformationdata.com/reports/402944/public-cloud-iaas-outlook-2028

