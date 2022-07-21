Global K12 Online Education Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the K12 Online Education analysis, which studies the K12 Online Education industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2028.

Global “K12 Online Education Market 2022-2028” Research Report categorizes the global K12 Online Education by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global K12 Online Education.

As the global economy mends, the 2021 growth of K12 Online Education will have significant change from previous year. According to our (LP Information) latest study, the global K12 Online Education market size is USD million in 2022 from USD million in 2021, with a change of % between 2021 and 2022. The global K12 Online Education market size will reach USD million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of % over the analysis period 2022-2028.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the K12 Online Education, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the K12 Online Education market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by K12 Online Education companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Global main K12 Online Education players cover Zhangmen Education Inc, Gaotu Techedu Inc, Xueda Education, and 51Talk(China Online Education Group), etc. In terms of revenue, the global largest two companies occupy a share nearly % in 2021.

Top Manufactures in Global K12 Online Education Includes:

Zhangmen Education Inc

Gaotu Techedu Inc

Xueda Education

51Talk(China Online Education Group)

K12 Inc(Stride )

Tomorrow Advancing Life

New Oriental

Pearson(Connections Academy)

Vedantu

Unacademy

Ruanguru

GoStudent

FutureWhiz Media BV (Scoyo)

Knowbox

Chegg

iTutor

Brainly

Huntington Learning Centers

ClubZ

Preply

Cambly Inc.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

STEM Courses

English Courses

Other Language Courses

Other Courses

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Kindergarten

Primary School

Junior High School

High School

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

