Global Casting & Release Paper Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Casting & Release Paper market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Casting & Release Paper market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Release Paper
Casting Paper
Segment by Application
Label and Stickers
Medical and Pharmaceutical
Electronic Materials
Leather
Other
By Company
Sappi
Favini Casting Release
Glatfelter
Lintec Corporation
Fedrigoni
Munksjo Group
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Casting & Release Paper Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Casting & Release Paper Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Release Paper
1.2.3 Casting Paper
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Casting & Release Paper Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Label and Stickers
1.3.3 Medical and Pharmaceutical
1.3.4 Electronic Materials
1.3.5 Leather
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Casting & Release Paper Production
2.1 Global Casting & Release Paper Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Casting & Release Paper Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Casting & Release Paper Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Casting & Release Paper Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Casting & Release Paper Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Casting & Release Paper Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Casting & Release Paper Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Casting & Release Paper Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Casting & Release Paper Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Casting & Release Paper Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Casting & Relea
