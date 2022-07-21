Global Airbag Propellant Chemicals Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Airbag Propellant Chemicals market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Airbag Propellant Chemicals market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

5-amino tetrazole

Sodium Azide

Ammonium Nitrate

Potassium Nitrate

Ammonium Perchlorate

Others

Segment by Application

Aircraft

Marine

Automotive

Others

By Company

Island Pyrochemical Industries (IPI)

Corvine Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Island Veer Chemie

Sanming Coffer Fine Chemical Industrial

Daicel Safety System

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Airbag Propellant Chemicals Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Airbag Propellant Chemicals Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 5-amino tetrazole

1.2.3 Sodium Azide

1.2.4 Ammonium Nitrate

1.2.5 Potassium Nitrate

1.2.6 Ammonium Perchlorate

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Airbag Propellant Chemicals Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Aircraft

1.3.3 Marine

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Airbag Propellant Chemicals Production

2.1 Global Airbag Propellant Chemicals Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Airbag Propellant Chemicals Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Airbag Propellant Chemicals Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Airbag Propellant Chemicals Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Airbag Propellant Chemicals Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Airbag Propellant Chemicals Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Airbag Propellant Chemicals Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Airbag Propellant Chemicals Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Airbag Propellant Chemicals Revenue by Region

