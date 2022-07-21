Global Airbag Propellant Chemicals Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Airbag Propellant Chemicals market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Airbag Propellant Chemicals market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
5-amino tetrazole
Sodium Azide
Ammonium Nitrate
Potassium Nitrate
Ammonium Perchlorate
Others
Segment by Application
Aircraft
Marine
Automotive
Others
By Company
Island Pyrochemical Industries (IPI)
Corvine Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
Island Veer Chemie
Sanming Coffer Fine Chemical Industrial
Daicel Safety System
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Airbag Propellant Chemicals Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Airbag Propellant Chemicals Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 5-amino tetrazole
1.2.3 Sodium Azide
1.2.4 Ammonium Nitrate
1.2.5 Potassium Nitrate
1.2.6 Ammonium Perchlorate
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Airbag Propellant Chemicals Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aircraft
1.3.3 Marine
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Airbag Propellant Chemicals Production
2.1 Global Airbag Propellant Chemicals Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Airbag Propellant Chemicals Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Airbag Propellant Chemicals Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Airbag Propellant Chemicals Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Airbag Propellant Chemicals Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Airbag Propellant Chemicals Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Airbag Propellant Chemicals Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Airbag Propellant Chemicals Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Airbag Propellant Chemicals Revenue by Region
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/