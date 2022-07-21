Global Enriched Uranium Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Enriched Uranium market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Enriched Uranium market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Low Enriched Uranium (LEU)
Highly Enriched Uranium (HEU)
Segment by Application
Military
Electricity
Medical
Industrial
Others
By Company
Sinosteel
CNNC
Sinohydro
Jinduicheng Molybdenum
JiangXi Copper Corporation
Cameco
Orano
BHP Billiton
Kazatomprom
APM3
ERA
AtomRedMetZoloto?ARMZ?
Paladin
Navoi
Rio Tinto Group
Centrus (USEC)
Tenex
Piketon
Angarsk
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Enriched Uranium Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Enriched Uranium Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Low Enriched Uranium (LEU)
1.2.3 Highly Enriched Uranium (HEU)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Enriched Uranium Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Military
1.3.3 Electricity
1.3.4 Medical
1.3.5 Industrial
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Enriched Uranium Production
2.1 Global Enriched Uranium Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Enriched Uranium Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Enriched Uranium Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Enriched Uranium Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Enriched Uranium Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Enriched Uranium Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Enriched Uranium Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Enriched Uranium Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Enriched Uranium Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Enriched Uranium Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Enriched Uranium Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Enriched Uranium by Region (2023-2028)
