Global Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Acrylics
Polyvinyl acetate
Polyurethane
Silicone
Epoxy
Segment by Application
Mobile Phones
Tablets
Monitors
Televisions
Laptops
Others
By Company
3M
Tesa SE
Dow Inc.
Nitto Denko Corporation
Lintec Corporation
Saint-Gobain
Dymax Corporation
Hitachi chemical
DELO Industrial
Cyberbond LLC
Toray Industries
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Acrylics
1.2.3 Polyvinyl acetate
1.2.4 Polyurethane
1.2.5 Silicone
1.2.6 Epoxy
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Mobile Phones
1.3.3 Tablets
1.3.4 Monitors
1.3.5 Televisions
1.3.6 Laptops
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Production
2.1 Global Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Liquid Opt
