Global Poly Lactic Acid Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Poly Lactic Acid market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Poly Lactic Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Poly(L-lactic)acid
Poly(D-lactic)acid
Poly(DL-lactic)acid
Segment by Application
Food & Beverage Packaging
Serviceware
Electronics & Appliances
Medical & Hygiene
Other
By Company
NatureWorks
Synbra Technology
Teijin
Toray
Futerro
Toyobo
Sulzer
Uhde Inventa-Fischer
Hisun Biomaterials
Shanghai Tongjieliang
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Poly Lactic Acid Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Poly Lactic Acid Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Poly(L-lactic)acid
1.2.3 Poly(D-lactic)acid
1.2.4 Poly(DL-lactic)acid
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Poly Lactic Acid Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food & Beverage Packaging
1.3.3 Serviceware
1.3.4 Electronics & Appliances
1.3.5 Medical & Hygiene
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Poly Lactic Acid Production
2.1 Global Poly Lactic Acid Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Poly Lactic Acid Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Poly Lactic Acid Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Poly Lactic Acid Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Poly Lactic Acid Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Poly Lactic Acid Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Poly Lactic Acid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Poly Lactic Acid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Poly Lactic Acid Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Poly Lactic Acid Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Poly Lactic Acid Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Gl
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/