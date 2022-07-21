Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Standard Polyvinyl Butyral
Structural Polyvinyl Butyral
Segment by Application
Automotive
Building & Construction
Photovoltaic
By Company
Eastman Chemical Company
Kuraray
Seksui Chemical Company
Everlam
Genau Manufacturing Company LLP
KB PVB
Chang Chung Group
DuLite
HUAKAI
JE Berkowitz
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Standard Polyvinyl Butyral
1.2.3 Structural Polyvinyl Butyral
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Building & Construction
1.3.4 Photovoltaic
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers Production
2.1 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers Revenue by R
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/