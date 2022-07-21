Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Bottles Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Bottles market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Bottles market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Clear Type Bottle

Colored Type Bottle

Segment by Application

Food

Beverage

Cosmetic

Medicine

Other

By Company

SEINAN Corporation

Kuusakoski Oy

UltrePET, LLC

Seiu Japan Co., Ltd.

CarbonLITE Industries LLC

Phoenix Technologies International, LLC

Vanden Global Ltd.

Evergreen Plastics, Inc.

Clear Path Recycling, LLC

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Bottles Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Bottles Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Clear Type Bottle

1.2.3 Colored Type Bottle

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Bottles Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Food

1.3.3 Beverage

1.3.4 Cosmetic

1.3.5 Medicine

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Bottles Production

2.1 Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Bottles Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Bottles Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Bottles Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Bottles Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Bottles Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Bottles Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Bottles Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028



