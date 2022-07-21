Uncategorized

Global Anhydrous Borax Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Anhydrous Borax market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anhydrous Borax market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Burning Borax

Fusing Hydrated Borax

Segment by Application

Metallurgy

Optical Glass

Enamel Industry

By Company

ABC

Etimine USA

Sigma-Aldrich

Graham Chemical

Rose Mill Co.

Kemcore

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Anhydrous Borax Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Anhydrous Borax Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Burning Borax
1.2.3 Fusing Hydrated Borax
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Anhydrous Borax Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Metallurgy
1.3.3 Optical Glass
1.3.4 Enamel Industry
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Anhydrous Borax Production
2.1 Global Anhydrous Borax Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Anhydrous Borax Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Anhydrous Borax Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Anhydrous Borax Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Anhydrous Borax Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Anhydrous Borax Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Anhydrous Borax Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Anhydrous Borax Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Anhydrous Borax Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Anhydrous Borax Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Anhydrous Borax Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Anhydrous Borax by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Anhydrous Borax Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Anhydro

 

