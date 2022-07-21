Global Polypropylene Homopolymer (PPH) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Polypropylene Homopolymer (PPH) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polypropylene Homopolymer (PPH) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Pipe
CPP
BOPP
Extrusion Grades
Non-Wowen
Segment by Application
Packaging Industry
Automotive
Consumer Goods
Others
By Company
BASF
Kaneka
Hanwha
Bo Fan New Material
LyondellBasell
Emco Industrial Plastics
Reliance Industries Limited
SCG Chemicals
Chemours
Evonik
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polypropylene Homopolymer (PPH) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polypropylene Homopolymer (PPH) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Pipe
1.2.3 CPP
1.2.4 BOPP
1.2.5 Extrusion Grades
1.2.6 Non-Wowen
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polypropylene Homopolymer (PPH) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Packaging Industry
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Consumer Goods
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polypropylene Homopolymer (PPH) Production
2.1 Global Polypropylene Homopolymer (PPH) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polypropylene Homopolymer (PPH) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polypropylene Homopolymer (PPH) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polypropylene Homopolymer (PPH) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polypropylene Homopolymer (PPH) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polypropylene Homopolymer (PPH) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polypropylene Homopolymer (PPH) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polypropylene Homopolymer (PPH) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polypropylene Homopolymer (PPH) Revenue by Regi
