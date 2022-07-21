Global Trichloroethylene and Perchloroethylene Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Trichloroethylene and Perchloroethylene market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Trichloroethylene and Perchloroethylene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Trichloroethylene
Perchloroethylene
Segment by Application
Degreasers
Hydrofluorocarbon Refrigerants
Spot-removal Solvents
Others
By Company
Westlake Chemical
The Olin Corporation
Dow
AGC Chemicals
Occidental Petroleum
TOAGOSEI
SPOLCHEMIE
ACURO ORGANICS
Befar Group
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Trichloroethylene and Perchloroethylene Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Trichloroethylene and Perchloroethylene Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Trichloroethylene
1.2.3 Perchloroethylene
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Trichloroethylene and Perchloroethylene Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Degreasers
1.3.3 Hydrofluorocarbon Refrigerants
1.3.4 Spot-removal Solvents
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Trichloroethylene and Perchloroethylene Production
2.1 Global Trichloroethylene and Perchloroethylene Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Trichloroethylene and Perchloroethylene Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Trichloroethylene and Perchloroethylene Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Trichloroethylene and Perchloroethylene Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Trichloroethylene and Perchloroethylene Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Trichloroethylene and Perchloroethylene Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Trichloroethylene and Perchloroethylene Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Trichloroethylene and Perchloroethylene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-202
