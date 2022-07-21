Global Heat Resistant Polyamide Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Heat Resistant Polyamide market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Heat Resistant Polyamide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
PA6T
PA9T
PA46
Others
Segment by Application
Automotive Components
Electrical and Electronic
Machinery
Others
By Company
DowDupont
DSM
EMS-GRIVORY
Solvay
Mitsui Chemicals
Kuraray
BASF
Evonik
Genius
Kingfa
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Heat Resistant Polyamide Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Heat Resistant Polyamide Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PA6T
1.2.3 PA9T
1.2.4 PA46
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Heat Resistant Polyamide Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive Components
1.3.3 Electrical and Electronic
1.3.4 Machinery
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Heat Resistant Polyamide Production
2.1 Global Heat Resistant Polyamide Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Heat Resistant Polyamide Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Heat Resistant Polyamide Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Heat Resistant Polyamide Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Heat Resistant Polyamide Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Heat Resistant Polyamide Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Heat Resistant Polyamide Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Heat Resistant Polyamide Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Heat Resistant Polyamide Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Heat Resistant Polyamide Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Heat Res
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/