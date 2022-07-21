Global Phenolic Synthetic Polymer Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Phenolic Synthetic Polymer market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Phenolic Synthetic Polymer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Thermoplastic Phenolic Synthetic Polymer
Thermosetting Phenolic Synthetic Polymer
Segment by Application
Wood Adhesives
Foundry
Abrasive Material
Insulation
Other
By Company
Hexion
Sbhpp
SI Group
Jinan Shengquan Group
Tong Cheng
Allnex Belgium
Metadynea International
Georgia-Pacific Chemicals
Chang Chun Group
Prefere Resins
Kolon Industries
Plenco
Shandong Laiwu Runda
UCP Chemicals AG
Lerg SA
Aica Kogyo
BASF
Mitsui Chemicals
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Phenolic Synthetic Polymer Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Phenolic Synthetic Polymer Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Thermoplastic Phenolic Synthetic Polymer
1.2.3 Thermosetting Phenolic Synthetic Polymer
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Phenolic Synthetic Polymer Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Wood Adhesives
1.3.3 Foundry
1.3.4 Abrasive Material
1.3.5 Insulation
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Phenolic Synthetic Polymer Production
2.1 Global Phenolic Synthetic Polymer Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Phenolic Synthetic Polymer Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Phenolic Synthetic Polymer Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Phenolic Synthetic Polymer Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Phenolic Synthetic Polymer Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Phenolic Synthetic Polymer Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Phenolic Synthetic Polymer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Phenolic Synthetic Polymer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Phenolic Synthetic Polymer Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Phenoli
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/