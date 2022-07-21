Global Chlorine Dioxide Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Chlorine Dioxide market was valued at 1614.33 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.74% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Chlorine Dioxide is a chemical compound with the formula ClO2. This yellowish-green gas crystallizes as bright orange crystals at ?59 ?C. As one of several oxides of chlorine, it is a potent and useful oxidizing agent used in water treatment and in bleaching.Steel and PVC are the main raw materials. Chlorine dioxide generator contains electrolytic method chlorine dioxide generator and chemical method chlorine dioxide generator.

Currently, chemical method chlorine dioxide generator is the mainstream. Electrolytic method chlorine dioxide generator is being phased out because of large power consumption, high operating costs, low chlorine dioxide productivity and high failure rate. Chemical method chlorine dioxide generator are often applied in drinking water, waste water, swimming water and cooling water, of which drinking water and waste water are the main applications.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Chlorine Dioxide Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Chlorine Dioxide Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Electrolytic Method

1.4.3 Chemical Method

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Chlorine Dioxide Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Drinking Water

1.5.3 Waste Water

1.5.4 Swimming Water

1.5.5 Cooling Water

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Chlorine Dioxide Market

1.8.1 Global Chlorine Dioxide Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Chlorine Dioxide Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Chlorine Dioxide Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Chlorine Dioxide Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Chlorine Dioxide Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Chlorine Dioxide Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Chlorine Dioxide Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Chlorine Dioxide Sales Volume

