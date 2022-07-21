Insights on the 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Petrol accounting for % of the 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Passenger Car was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid?

Breakup by Type

95% (HPLC)

98% (HPLC)

99% (HPLC)

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Other

Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Breakup by Company

Fujie Pharmaceutical

QHL Pharma

Select Botanical

Indena

Alchem International

TIANSHAN Pharmaceuticals

Selco Wirkstoffe Vertriebs GmbH

Jiangsu Tiansheng Pharmaceutical

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid by Platform

3 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid by Application

4 Global 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid Market Size by Region

5.1 Global 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 BASF 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BASF 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid Products Offered

7.1.5 BASF Recent Development

7.2 Indena S.p.A.

7.2.1 Indena S.p.A. Corporation Information

7.2.2 Indena S.p.A. Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Indena S.p.A. 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Indena S.p.A. 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid Products Offered

7.2.5 Indena S.p.A. Recent Development

7.3 Symrise

7.3.1 Symrise Corporation Information

7.3.2 Symrise Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Symrise 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Symrise 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid Products Offered

7.3.5 Symrise Recent Development

7.4 Croda

7.4.1 Croda Corporation Information

7.4.2 Croda Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Croda 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Croda 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid Products Offered

7.4.5 Croda Recent Development

7.5 Seppic

7.5.1 Seppic Corporation Information

7.5.2 Seppic Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Seppic 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Seppic 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid Products Offered

7.5.5 Seppic Recent Development

7.6 Lipoid Kosmetik AG

7.6.1 Lipoid Kosmetik AG Corporation Information

7.6.2 Lipoid Kosmetik AG Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Lipoid Kosmetik AG 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Lipoid Kosmetik AG 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid Products Offered

7.6.5 Lipoid Kosmetik AG Recent Development

7.7 Sabinsa Corporation

7.7.1 Sabinsa Corporation Corporation Information

7.7.2 Sabinsa Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Sabinsa Corporation 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Sabinsa Corporation 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid Products Offered

7.7.5 Sabinsa Corporation Recent Development

7.8 Botanic Healthcare

7.8.1 Botanic Healthcare Corporation Information

7.8.2 Botanic Healthcare Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Botanic Healthcare 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Botanic Healthcare 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid Products Offered

7.8.5 Botanic Healthcare Recent Development

7.9 Herbal Creations

7.9.1 Herbal Creations Corporation Information

7.9.2 Herbal Creations Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Herbal Creations 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Herbal Creations 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid Products Offered

7.9.5 Herbal Creations Recent Development

7.10 Hubei Yuancheng Saichuang Technology

7.10.1 Hubei Yuancheng Saichuang Technology Corporation Information

7.10.2 Hubei Yuancheng Saichuang Technology Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Hubei Yuancheng Saichuang Technology 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Hubei Yuancheng Saichuang Technology 18β-Glycyrrhetinic Acid Products Offered

7.10.5 Hubei Yuancheng Saichuang Technology Recent Development

