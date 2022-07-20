Remote Mobile Payment Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Remote Mobile Payment market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Remote Mobile Payment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
M-commerce
Peer-to-peer
Segment by Application
IT & Telecommunication
BFSI
Retail
Media & Entertainment
Healthcare
Hospitality
Tourism
Airline
By Company
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
Apple Inc.
ACI Worldwide, Inc.
Alphabet Inc.
DH Corporation
Visa Inc.
Square, Inc.
Mastercard Incorporated.
PayPal Holdings, Inc.
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.
Fiserv, Inc.
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Remote Mobile Payment Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 M-commerce
1.2.3 Peer-to-peer
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Remote Mobile Payment Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 IT & Telecommunication
1.3.3 BFSI
1.3.4 Retail
1.3.5 Media & Entertainment
1.3.6 Healthcare
1.3.7 Hospitality
1.3.8 Tourism
1.3.9 Airline
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Remote Mobile Payment Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Remote Mobile Payment Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Remote Mobile Payment Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Remote Mobile Payment Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Remote Mobile Payment Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Remote Mobile Payment Industry Trends
2.3.2 Remote Mobile Payment Market Drivers
2.3.3 Remote Mobile Payment Market Challenges
2.3.4 Remote Mobile Payment Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Remote Mobile Payment Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Remote Mobile Payment Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Remote M
