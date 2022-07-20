Firefighting Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Firefighting Equipment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Firefighting Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Hydrants, Fire Pumps, Hoses, and Nozzles

Water Mist, Water Spray, and Sprinkler Systems

Fixed Fire Detection and Alarm Systems

Fire Extinguishing Systems

Segment by Application

Cargo Vessels

Passenger Vessels

Offshore Support Vessels

Port

Other

By Company

Johnson Controls

Danfoss Semco

3M0

Akron Brass

Fireboy-Xintex

Kidde-Fenwal

NAFFCO

Sea-Fire

BRK Brands

Amerex Fire International

Asiatic Fire System

Fluid Global Solutions

Garbarino Pumps Asia

Survitec Group

William Eagles

Delta Fire

Elkhart Brass Manufacturing

Hochiki Europe

Jason Engineering

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Firefighting Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Firefighting Equipment Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Hydrants, Fire Pumps, Hoses, and Nozzles

1.2.3 Water Mist, Water Spray, and Sprinkler Systems

1.2.4 Fixed Fire Detection and Alarm Systems

1.2.5 Fire Extinguishing Systems

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Firefighting Equipment Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Cargo Vessels

1.3.3 Passenger Vessels

1.3.4 Offshore Support Vessels

1.3.5 Port

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Firefighting Equipment Production

2.1 Global Firefighting Equipment Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Firefighting Equipment Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Firefighting Equipment Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Firefighting Equipment Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Firefighting Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Firefighting Equipment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Firefighting Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Firefighting Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Firefighting Equipment Rev

