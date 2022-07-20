Firefighting Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Firefighting Equipment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Firefighting Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Hydrants, Fire Pumps, Hoses, and Nozzles
Water Mist, Water Spray, and Sprinkler Systems
Fixed Fire Detection and Alarm Systems
Fire Extinguishing Systems
Segment by Application
Cargo Vessels
Passenger Vessels
Offshore Support Vessels
Port
Other
By Company
Johnson Controls
Danfoss Semco
3M0
Akron Brass
Fireboy-Xintex
Kidde-Fenwal
NAFFCO
Sea-Fire
BRK Brands
Amerex Fire International
Danfoss Semco
Asiatic Fire System
Fluid Global Solutions
Garbarino Pumps Asia
Survitec Group
William Eagles
Delta Fire
Elkhart Brass Manufacturing
Hochiki Europe
Jason Engineering
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Firefighting Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Firefighting Equipment Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hydrants, Fire Pumps, Hoses, and Nozzles
1.2.3 Water Mist, Water Spray, and Sprinkler Systems
1.2.4 Fixed Fire Detection and Alarm Systems
1.2.5 Fire Extinguishing Systems
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Firefighting Equipment Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Cargo Vessels
1.3.3 Passenger Vessels
1.3.4 Offshore Support Vessels
1.3.5 Port
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Firefighting Equipment Production
2.1 Global Firefighting Equipment Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Firefighting Equipment Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Firefighting Equipment Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Firefighting Equipment Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Firefighting Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Firefighting Equipment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Firefighting Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Firefighting Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Firefighting Equipment Rev
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Airport Firefighting Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Airport Firefighting Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Firefighting Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Firefighting Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028