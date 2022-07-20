Polyvinyl Alcohol Products Market Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyvinyl Alcohol Products in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Polyvinyl Alcohol Products companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyvinyl Alcohol Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyvinyl Alcohol Films Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyvinyl Alcohol Products include DuPont, Kuraray, Unitika, Nycon, NITIVY, STW, Mini Fiber, Wanwei Group and Sinopec-SVW, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyvinyl Alcohol Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyvinyl Alcohol Films

Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives

Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber

Other

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical Industry

Textile

Construction

Pharmaceutical

Others

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyvinyl Alcohol Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyvinyl Alcohol Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyvinyl Alcohol Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polyvinyl Alcohol Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DuPont

Kuraray

Unitika

Nycon

NITIVY

STW

Mini Fiber

Wanwei Group

Sinopec-SVW

Xiangwei

Fuwei

Shuangxin PVA

Weitenai

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyvinyl Alcohol Products Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Products Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Products Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Products Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyvinyl Alcohol Products Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Products Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Products Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Products Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyvinyl Alcohol Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyvinyl Alcohol Products Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyvinyl Alcohol Products Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyvinyl Alcohol Products Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyvinyl

