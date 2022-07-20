Bactericides Market Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bactericides in global, including the following market information:
Global Bactericides Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bactericides Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Bactericides companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bactericides market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Active Chlorine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bactericides include ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer, E.I. DUPONT DE NEMOURS and COMPANY, FMC CORPORATION, MG2 NIPPON SODA CO. LTD, NUFARM LIMITED, SUMITOMO CHEMICAL and SYNGENTA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bactericides manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bactericides Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bactericides Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Active Chlorine
Iodine
Concentrated Alcohols
Phenolic Substances
Cationic Surfactants
Global Bactericides Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bactericides Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Agriculture
Pharma & Healthcare
Chemical Industry
Oil and Gas
Others
Global Bactericides Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bactericides Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bactericides revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bactericides revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bactericides sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Bactericides sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.
BASF SE
Bayer
E.I. DUPONT DE NEMOURS and COMPANY
FMC CORPORATION
MG2 NIPPON SODA CO. LTD
NUFARM LIMITED
SUMITOMO CHEMICAL
SYNGENTA
BIOSTADT INDIA
ARIES AGRO
CERTIS
SHARDA CROP
PI INDUSTRIES
AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bactericides Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bactericides Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bactericides Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bactericides Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bactericides Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bactericides Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bactericides Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bactericides Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bactericides Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bactericides Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bactericides Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bactericides Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bactericides Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bactericides Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bactericides Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bactericides Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Bactericides Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Active Chlorine
4.1.3 Iodine
4.1.4 Concentrate
