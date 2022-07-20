Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Market Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers in global, including the following market information:
Global Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hydrocolloids Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers include BASF, The Dow Chemical Company, Arkema, Clariant AG, Elementis PLC, Akzo Nobel N.V., Lubrizol Corporation, Croda International PLC and DuPont and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hydrocolloids
Synthetic polymer
Others
Global Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Paints & Coatings
Cosmetics & Toiletries
Adhesives & Sealants
Global Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
The Dow Chemical Company
Arkema
Clariant AG
Elementis PLC
Akzo Nobel N.V.
Lubrizol Corporation
Croda International PLC
DuPont
PQ Corp
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
