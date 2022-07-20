Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Market Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers in global, including the following market information:

Global Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hydrocolloids Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers include BASF, The Dow Chemical Company, Arkema, Clariant AG, Elementis PLC, Akzo Nobel N.V., Lubrizol Corporation, Croda International PLC and DuPont and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hydrocolloids

Synthetic polymer

Others

Global Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paints & Coatings

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Adhesives & Sealants

Global Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

The Dow Chemical Company

Arkema

Clariant AG

Elementis PLC

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Lubrizol Corporation

Croda International PLC

DuPont

PQ Corp

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alkali-Swellable Acrylic Polymers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

