Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone in global, including the following market information:
Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone companies in 2021 (%)
The global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Silicone-based Sealant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone include 3M, Dow Corning, Henkel, Momentive, Permatex, Selleys, PPG Architectural Coatings, Sika Group and WEICON, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Silicone-based Sealant
Silicone-based Adhesives
Others
Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction Industry
Industrial
Automotive
Others
Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Dow Corning
Henkel
Momentive
Permatex
Selleys
PPG Architectural Coatings
Sika Group
WEICON
Bostik
DAP Products Inc.
Henry
Royal Adhesives & Sealants LLC
ITW Polymers Sealants
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Compani
