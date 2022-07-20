Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber Market Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber in global, including the following market information:
Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber companies in 2021 (%)
The global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber include Agc Chemicals Americas Inc., Arkema Inc., Avon Automotive, Basf Group, Bridgestone/Firestone Inc., Celanese Corporation, Chemours Company, Lanxess and Cooper-standard Automotive Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Industrial Grade
Non-industrial Grade
Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industry
Automobile
Civil
Aerospace
Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Agc Chemicals Americas Inc.
Arkema Inc.
Avon Automotive
Basf Group
Bridgestone/Firestone Inc.
Celanese Corporation
Chemours Company
Lanxess
Cooper-standard Automotive Inc.
Covestro
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Hbd Industries/hbd Thermoid Inc.
Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas Inc.
Solvay Specialty Polymers Usa Llc
Paccar Inc./Dynacraft
Parker Hannifin Corporation
Plastiflex Company Inc.
Polyone Corporation
Saint-gobain Performance Plastics Corporation
A. Schulman Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber Players in Globa
