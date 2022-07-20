Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber Market Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber in global, including the following market information:

Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber companies in 2021 (%)

The global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber include Agc Chemicals Americas Inc., Arkema Inc., Avon Automotive, Basf Group, Bridgestone/Firestone Inc., Celanese Corporation, Chemours Company, Lanxess and Cooper-standard Automotive Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Grade

Non-industrial Grade

Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industry

Automobile

Civil

Aerospace

Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Agc Chemicals Americas Inc.

Arkema Inc.

Avon Automotive

Basf Group

Bridgestone/Firestone Inc.

Celanese Corporation

Chemours Company

Lanxess

Cooper-standard Automotive Inc.

Covestro

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Hbd Industries/hbd Thermoid Inc.

Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas Inc.

Solvay Specialty Polymers Usa Llc

Paccar Inc./Dynacraft

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Plastiflex Company Inc.

Polyone Corporation

Saint-gobain Performance Plastics Corporation

A. Schulman Inc.

