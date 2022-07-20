Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Market Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sedimentary Phosphate Rock in global, including the following market information:
Global Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Sedimentary Phosphate Rock companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sedimentary Phosphate Rock market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Marine Phosphate Deposits Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sedimentary Phosphate Rock include OCP Group, Yunnan Phosphate Group, The Mosaic Company, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals, Kailin Group, Wengfu Group, PhosAgro, Nutrien and Jordan Phosphate Mines, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sedimentary Phosphate Rock manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Marine Phosphate Deposits
Igneous Phosphate Deposits
Others
Global Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Fertilizer
Animal Nutrition
Detergent
Others
Global Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sedimentary Phosphate Rock revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sedimentary Phosphate Rock revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sedimentary Phosphate Rock sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Sedimentary Phosphate Rock sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
OCP Group
Yunnan Phosphate Group
The Mosaic Company
Hubei Xingfa Chemicals
Kailin Group
Wengfu Group
PhosAgro
Nutrien
Jordan Phosphate Mines
Vales
El Nasr Mining Company
ICL Fertilizers
Ma'aden
J.R. Simplot Company
Copebrás(CMOC)
Groupe Chimique Tunisien
GECOPHAM
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sedimenta
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/