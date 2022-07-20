High Speed Tool Steel Market Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Speed Tool Steel in global, including the following market information:
Global High Speed Tool Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High Speed Tool Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five High Speed Tool Steel companies in 2021 (%)
The global High Speed Tool Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water-Hardening Class Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Speed Tool Steel include Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation, Daido Steel, Voestalpine, SandviKMaterials Technology, Kennametal, Hudson Tool Steel, Erasteel, Friedr. Lohmann and Arcelormittal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Speed Tool Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Speed Tool Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High Speed Tool Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Water-Hardening Class
Cold-Work Class
Shock-Resisting Class
Global High Speed Tool Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High Speed Tool Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Shipbuilding
Machinery
Others
Global High Speed Tool Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High Speed Tool Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High Speed Tool Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High Speed Tool Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies High Speed Tool Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies High Speed Tool Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation
Daido Steel
Voestalpine
SandviKMaterials Technology
Kennametal
Hudson Tool Steel
Erasteel
Friedr. Lohmann
Arcelormittal
Thyssenkrupp
Tiangong International
Hitachi
ERAMET
Heye Special Steel
Nippon Koshuha Steel
OSG Corporation
Carpenter
Graphite India
Tivoly
Crucible Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Speed Tool Steel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Speed Tool Steel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Speed Tool Steel Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Speed Tool Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Speed Tool Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Speed Tool Steel Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Speed Tool Steel Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Speed Tool Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Speed Tool Steel Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Speed Tool Steel Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Speed Tool Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Speed Tool Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Speed Tool Steel Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Speed Tool Steel Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Speed Tool Steel Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Speed Tool Steel Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
