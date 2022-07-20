PBT Plastic Market Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of PBT Plastic in global, including the following market information:
Global PBT Plastic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PBT Plastic Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five PBT Plastic companies in 2021 (%)
The global PBT Plastic market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PBT Interval Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PBT Plastic include BASF, DSM, DuPont, Ensinger, Covestro, TORAY, Radici Group, LG Chem and Kelong, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PBT Plastic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PBT Plastic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PBT Plastic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PBT Interval Type
PBT Continuous Type
Global PBT Plastic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PBT Plastic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electronic & Electrical
Automotive
Consumer Goods
Medical
Industrial
Other
Global PBT Plastic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PBT Plastic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PBT Plastic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PBT Plastic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PBT Plastic sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies PBT Plastic sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
DSM
DuPont
Ensinger
Covestro
TORAY
Radici Group
LG Chem
Kelong
Eastman
Asahi Kasei
Huafeng Group
Jiangsu Huayang
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PBT Plastic Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PBT Plastic Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PBT Plastic Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PBT Plastic Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PBT Plastic Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PBT Plastic Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PBT Plastic Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PBT Plastic Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PBT Plastic Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PBT Plastic Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PBT Plastic Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PBT Plastic Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PBT Plastic Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PBT Plastic Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PBT Plastic Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PBT Plastic Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global PBT Plastic Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 PBT Interval Type
4.1.3 PBT Continuous Type
4.2 By Type – Global PB
