Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Market Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lactic Acid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid include BASF, Danimer Scientific, Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology, Synbra Technology, The Dow Chemical, Corbion Purac, Galactic, Natureworks and Teijin and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lactic Acid

Poly Lactic Acid

Global Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverages

Refined Dairy Products

Chemical Industry

Agriculture

Electronics

Textiles

Global Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Danimer Scientific

Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology

Synbra Technology

The Dow Chemical

Corbion Purac

Galactic

Natureworks

Teijin

Wei Mon Industry

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Compani

