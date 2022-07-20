Non-Woven Prepreg Market Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Woven Prepreg in global, including the following market information:
Global Non-Woven Prepreg Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Non-Woven Prepreg Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Non-Woven Prepreg companies in 2021 (%)
The global Non-Woven Prepreg market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Glass Prepreg Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Non-Woven Prepreg include Owens Corning, Seartex, PPG Fiberglass, Jushi, CPIC, Taishan Fiberglass, Hexcel Corporation, Toray Industries and Gurit Holding AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Non-Woven Prepreg manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Non-Woven Prepreg Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Non-Woven Prepreg Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Glass Prepreg
Carbon Prepreg
Others
Global Non-Woven Prepreg Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Non-Woven Prepreg Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace & Defense
Wind Energy
Automotive
Electrical and Electronics
Marine
Others
Global Non-Woven Prepreg Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Non-Woven Prepreg Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Non-Woven Prepreg revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Non-Woven Prepreg revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Non-Woven Prepreg sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Non-Woven Prepreg sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Owens Corning
Seartex
PPG Fiberglass
Jushi
CPIC
Taishan Fiberglass
Hexcel Corporation
Toray Industries
Gurit Holding AG
SGL Carbon
Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Non-Woven Prepreg Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Non-Woven Prepreg Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Non-Woven Prepreg Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-Woven Prepreg Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-Woven Prepreg Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Woven Prepreg Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non-Woven Prepreg Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Woven Prepreg Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Non-Woven Prepreg Market Size Markets, 2021 &
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/