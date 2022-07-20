Non-Woven Prepreg Market Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Woven Prepreg in global, including the following market information:

Global Non-Woven Prepreg Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Non-Woven Prepreg Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Non-Woven Prepreg companies in 2021 (%)

The global Non-Woven Prepreg market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glass Prepreg Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non-Woven Prepreg include Owens Corning, Seartex, PPG Fiberglass, Jushi, CPIC, Taishan Fiberglass, Hexcel Corporation, Toray Industries and Gurit Holding AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Non-Woven Prepreg manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-Woven Prepreg Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Non-Woven Prepreg Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glass Prepreg

Carbon Prepreg

Others

Global Non-Woven Prepreg Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Non-Woven Prepreg Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Marine

Others

Global Non-Woven Prepreg Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Non-Woven Prepreg Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non-Woven Prepreg revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non-Woven Prepreg revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Non-Woven Prepreg sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Non-Woven Prepreg sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Owens Corning

Seartex

PPG Fiberglass

Jushi

CPIC

Taishan Fiberglass

Hexcel Corporation

Toray Industries

Gurit Holding AG

SGL Carbon

Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Non-Woven Prepreg Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Non-Woven Prepreg Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Non-Woven Prepreg Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-Woven Prepreg Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-Woven Prepreg Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Woven Prepreg Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non-Woven Prepreg Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Woven Prepreg Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Non-Woven Prepreg Market Size Markets, 2021 &

