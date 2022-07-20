Starch-based Bioplastics Market Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Starch-based Bioplastics in global, including the following market information:

Global Starch-based Bioplastics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Starch-based Bioplastics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Starch-based Bioplastics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Starch-based Bioplastics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Blow Moulding Starch-based Bioplastics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Starch-based Bioplastics include Biome Bioplastics, Innovia Films, Greenhome, Novamont S.P.A, NatureWorks LLC, Corbion, BASF SE, Biobag International and Cardia Bioplastics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Starch-based Bioplastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Starch-based Bioplastics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Starch-based Bioplastics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Blow Moulding Starch-based Bioplastics

Extrusion Starch-based Bioplastics

Injection Molding Starch-based Bioplastics

Others(Thermoforming and Foaming)

Global Starch-based Bioplastics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Starch-based Bioplastics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Textile

Agriculture & Horticulture

Consumer Goods

Automotive Transport

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Others

Global Starch-based Bioplastics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Starch-based Bioplastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Starch-based Bioplastics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Starch-based Bioplastics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Starch-based Bioplastics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Starch-based Bioplastics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Biome Bioplastics

Innovia Films

Greenhome

Novamont S.P.A

NatureWorks LLC

Corbion

BASF SE

Biobag International

Cardia Bioplastics

Toray Industries

Braskem S.A

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Starch-based Bioplastics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Starch-based Bioplastics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Starch-based Bioplastics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Starch-based Bioplastics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Starch-based Bioplastics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Starch-based Bioplastics Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Starch-based Bioplastics Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Starch-based Bioplastics Companies

4 S

