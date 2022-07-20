Starch-based Bioplastics Market Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Starch-based Bioplastics in global, including the following market information:
Global Starch-based Bioplastics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Starch-based Bioplastics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Starch-based Bioplastics companies in 2021 (%)
The global Starch-based Bioplastics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Blow Moulding Starch-based Bioplastics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Starch-based Bioplastics include Biome Bioplastics, Innovia Films, Greenhome, Novamont S.P.A, NatureWorks LLC, Corbion, BASF SE, Biobag International and Cardia Bioplastics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Starch-based Bioplastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Starch-based Bioplastics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Starch-based Bioplastics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Blow Moulding Starch-based Bioplastics
Extrusion Starch-based Bioplastics
Injection Molding Starch-based Bioplastics
Others(Thermoforming and Foaming)
Global Starch-based Bioplastics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Starch-based Bioplastics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Rigid Packaging
Flexible Packaging
Textile
Agriculture & Horticulture
Consumer Goods
Automotive Transport
Electrical & Electronics
Building & Construction
Others
Global Starch-based Bioplastics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Starch-based Bioplastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Starch-based Bioplastics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Starch-based Bioplastics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Starch-based Bioplastics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Starch-based Bioplastics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Biome Bioplastics
Innovia Films
Greenhome
Novamont S.P.A
NatureWorks LLC
Corbion
BASF SE
Biobag International
Cardia Bioplastics
Toray Industries
Braskem S.A
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Starch-based Bioplastics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Starch-based Bioplastics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Starch-based Bioplastics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Starch-based Bioplastics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Starch-based Bioplastics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Starch-based Bioplastics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Starch-based Bioplastics Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Starch-based Bioplastics Companies
4 S
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/