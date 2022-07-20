Geotextiles and Geomembranes Market Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Geotextiles and Geomembranes in global, including the following market information:
Global Geotextiles and Geomembranes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Geotextiles and Geomembranes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Geotextiles and Geomembranes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Geotextiles and Geomembranes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
HDPE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Geotextiles and Geomembranes include Dupont, GSE Holding, AGRU, Solmax, JUTA, Firestone, Carlisle, Sotrafa and HongXiang New Geo-Material, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Geotextiles and Geomembranes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Geotextiles and Geomembranes Market, by Materials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Geotextiles and Geomembranes Market Segment Percentages, by Materials, 2021 (%)
HDPE
LLDPE
PVC
FPP
Other
Global Geotextiles and Geomembranes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Geotextiles and Geomembranes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Water Management
Waste Management
Mining
Tunnel Liners & Civil Engineering
Others
Global Geotextiles and Geomembranes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Geotextiles and Geomembranes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Geotextiles and Geomembranes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Geotextiles and Geomembranes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Geotextiles and Geomembranes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Geotextiles and Geomembranes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dupont
GSE Holding
AGRU
Solmax
JUTA
Firestone
Carlisle
Sotrafa
HongXiang New Geo-Material
Jinba
Huikwang
Seaman
Naue
Yizheng Shengli
Sinotech
EPI
Shandong Haoyang
Layfield
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Geotextiles and Geomembranes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Materials
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Geotextiles and Geomembranes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Geotextiles and Geomembranes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Geotextiles and Geomembranes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Geotextiles and Geomembranes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Geotextiles and Geomembranes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Geotextiles and Geomembranes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Geotextiles and Geomembranes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Geotextiles and Geomembranes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Geotextiles and Geomembranes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Geotextiles and Geomembranes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Geotextiles and Geomembranes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Geotextiles and Geomembranes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Geotextiles and Geomembranes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Geotextiles and Geomembranes Companies
3.8.2 List of
