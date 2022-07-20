Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water-Based Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings include 3M, AkzoNobel, BASF, Hempel, Kansai Paints, Nippon Paints, PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams and The Dow Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Water-Based Coatings
Solvent-Based Coatings
Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Marine
Oil & Gas
Industrial
Construction
Energy
Automotive
Others
Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
AkzoNobel
BASF
Hempel
Kansai Paints
Nippon Paints
PPG Industries
The Sherwin-Williams
The Dow Chemical
Wacker Chemie
Ashland
Clariant International
Diamond Vogel Paints
Jotun
RPM International
Royal DSM
Solvay
Sono-Tek
Carpoly
DAW SE
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-c
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/