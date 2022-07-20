Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water-Based Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings include 3M, AkzoNobel, BASF, Hempel, Kansai Paints, Nippon Paints, PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams and The Dow Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water-Based Coatings

Solvent-Based Coatings

Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Marine

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Construction

Energy

Automotive

Others

Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

AkzoNobel

BASF

Hempel

Kansai Paints

Nippon Paints

PPG Industries

The Sherwin-Williams

The Dow Chemical

Wacker Chemie

Ashland

Clariant International

Diamond Vogel Paints

Jotun

RPM International

Royal DSM

Solvay

Sono-Tek

Carpoly

DAW SE

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

