Global Jelly Candies (Gummies) Market Insights Forecast to 2028
Jelly Candies (Gummies) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Jelly Candies (Gummies) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Sugar-Based Gummies (SBG)
Sugar-Free Gummies (SFG)
Segment by Application
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialist Retailers
Online Retailers
By Company
Nestle
Mars
Cloetta
Ferrero
Haribo
The Hershey Company
Mondelez International
Grupo Bimbo (Barcel)
Meiji Holdings
Arcor
Mederer GmbH
Lindt & Sprungli
Yildiz Holding
August Storck
Lotte Confectionery
Albanese
Perfetti Van Melle
Giant Gummy Bears
Yupi
Jelly Belly
Bright Foods (Guanshengyuan)
Fujian Yake Food
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Jelly Candies (Gummies) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Jelly Candies (Gummies) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Sugar-Based Gummies (SBG)
1.2.3 Sugar-Free Gummies (SFG)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Jelly Candies (Gummies) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
1.3.3 Convenience Stores
1.3.4 Specialist Retailers
1.3.5 Online Retailers
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Jelly Candies (Gummies) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Jelly Candies (Gummies) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Jelly Candies (Gummies) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Jelly Candies (Gummies) Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Jelly Candies (Gummies) Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Jelly Candies (Gummies) by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Jelly Candies (Gummies) Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Jelly Candies (Gummies) Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Jelly Candies (Gummies) Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Jelly Candies (Gummies) Sales by Manufacturers
