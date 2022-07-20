Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
The global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) market was valued at 57.9 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.78% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Acrylic-Based Impact Modifiers are used as a plastic additive for rigid plastics particularly for PVC formulation for weather, and heat stability as well as for impact resistance and UV durability. They are free flowing powders designed for effective cost and fast production performance in window profile, door frames siding, fence, outdoor furniture, pipe and injection molding compounds.AIM (acrylic impact modifier) is a concentrated industry with leading companies takes the major share in global market. The top 4player took 82.3% market share in 2017. Germany, France and UK are the major consumption country of AIM (acrylic impact modifier) in Europe. meanwhile. Germany and France is major supply region for the product. The three regions contributed about 67% share in Europe region in 2017. while China Japan and Korea are the major consumption countries in Asia.
By Market Verdors:
Arkema
Dow
Kaneka
LG Chem
Sundow
Shandong Hongfu Group
Shandong Donglin New Materials
Shandong Ruifeng Chemical
Shandong Rike Chemical
By Types:
Ordinary AIM
Low Temperature Resistance AIM
By Applications:
Window Profile
Door Frames
Fence
Outdoor Furniture
Pipeline
Key Indicators Analysed
Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Key Reasons to Purchase
To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027
1.4.2 Ordinary AIM
1.4.3 Low Temperature Resistance AIM
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027
1.5.2 Window Profile
1.5.3 Door Frames
1.5.4 Fence
1.5.5 Outdoor Furniture
1.5.6 Pipeline
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
1.8 Overview of Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market
1.8.1 Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)
1.8.2 North America
1.8.3 East Asia
1.8.4 Europe
1.8.5 South Asia
1.8.6 Southeast Asia
1.8.7 Middle East
1.8.8 Africa
1.8.9 Oceania
1.8.10 South America
1.8.11 Rest of the World
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3 Sales by Region
3.1 Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Sales Volume Market Share by Regi
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/