Global MICE Tourism Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
MICE Tourism market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global MICE Tourism market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Inbound Meetings
Incentives
Conferences
Exhibitions
Segment by Application
Hotel
Traffic
Retail
Entertainment
By Company
ATPI
Capita Travel and Events
IBTM Events
CWT Meetings & Events
Interpublic Group
BCD Meetings and Events
Cievents
Grass Roots Meetings and Events
Questex
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global MICE Tourism Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Inbound Meetings
1.2.3 Incentives
1.2.4 Conferences
1.2.5 Exhibitions
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global MICE Tourism Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hotel
1.3.3 Traffic
1.3.4 Retail
1.3.5 Entertainment
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global MICE Tourism Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 MICE Tourism Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 MICE Tourism Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 MICE Tourism Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 MICE Tourism Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 MICE Tourism Market Dynamics
2.3.1 MICE Tourism Industry Trends
2.3.2 MICE Tourism Market Drivers
2.3.3 MICE Tourism Market Challenges
2.3.4 MICE Tourism Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top MICE Tourism Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top MICE Tourism Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global MICE Tourism Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global MICE Tourism Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by MICE Tourism Rev
