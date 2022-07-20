Global Para-Cumylphenol Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Para-Cumylphenol market was valued at 24.08 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.45% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Para-cumylphenol is a solid at room temperature. Common applications include use in surfactants, phenolic resins and polycarbonate chain terminator etc.Para-cumylphenol is mainly use in surfactants, phenolic resins and polycarbonate chain terminator etc. Surfactant is the largest application of para-cumylphenol, which consumed 24315 MT in 2017, with a consumption share of 41.53%. Global major production regions are distributed in USA and China. During 2013-2017, USA production increased from 46978 MT in 2013 to 56017 MT in 2017, with a CAGR of 4.5%. China production also increased from 743 MT in 2013 to 1588 MT in 2017, with a CAGR of 20.9%. Global major consumption regions are USA, China and Europe. USA is the largest consumption region with consumption share of 81.61% in 2017.

By Market Verdors:

SI Group

Dover Chemical

Shanghai ShengShan Chemical

By Types:

99% Min

By Applications:

Surfactants

Phenolic Resins

Polycarbonate Chain Terminator

