Global Outplacement Services Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Outplacement Services market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Outplacement Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Group Outplacement
Personal Outplacement
Segment by Application
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Retail
Media & Entertainment
Government & Public Sector
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Others
By Company
The Adecco Group
Velvet Jobs
Frederickson Partners
Chiumento
Mercer
Hudson Global
Prima Careers
The Career Insight Group
CareerArc
Career Pro
Randstad
Hays
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Outplacement Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Group Outplacement
1.2.3 Personal Outplacement
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Outplacement Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 BFSI
1.3.3 IT & Telecom
1.3.4 Retail
1.3.5 Media & Entertainment
1.3.6 Government & Public Sector
1.3.7 Manufacturing
1.3.8 Healthcare
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Outplacement Services Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Outplacement Services Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Outplacement Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Outplacement Services Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Outplacement Services Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Outplacement Services Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Outplacement Services Industry Trends
2.3.2 Outplacement Services Market Drivers
2.3.3 Outplacement Services Market Challenges
2.3.4 Outplacement Services Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Outplacement Services Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Outplacement Services Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
