Global Utility Location Services Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Utility Location Services market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Utility Location Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Vacuum Excavators
Specialty Services
Private Utility Locating
Leak Detection
Others
Segment by Application
Oil and Gas
Electric Power
Transport
Water and Wastewater
Telecom
Geographic
Other
By Company
Leica Geosystem
USIC
Subterra Utility
Ground Penetrating Radar Systems
Western Locates
Abaxa
On Target Utility Services
Maverick Inspection
Scan Plus
Blood Hound
Bullseye Utility
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Utility Location Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Vacuum Excavators
1.2.3 Specialty Services
1.2.4 Private Utility Locating
1.2.5 Leak Detection
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Utility Location Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Oil and Gas
1.3.3 Electric Power
1.3.4 Transport
1.3.5 Water and Wastewater
1.3.6 Telecom
1.3.7 Geographic
1.3.8 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Utility Location Services Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Utility Location Services Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Utility Location Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Utility Location Services Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Utility Location Services Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Utility Location Services Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Utility Location Services Industry Trends
2.3.2 Utility Location Services Market Drivers
2.3.3 Utility Location Services Market Challenges
2.3.4 Utility Location Services Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Utility Location Services
