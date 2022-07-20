Global High Performance Message Infrastructure Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
High Performance Message Infrastructure market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Performance Message Infrastructure market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Hardware
Middleware
Managed Services
Segment by Application
Cloud
Internet of Things(IoT)
Integration Platform-as-a-Service(iPaaS)
Platform-as-a-Service(PaaS)
Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) & Protocols
Software Development and Information Technology Operations (DevOps)
Big Data
Event-Driven Architecture
Other
By Company
IBM
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
Confinity
Amazon Web Services
Pivotal Software
TWILIO
VMware (Bitnami)
Solace
Informatica
TIBCO Software.
MuleSoft
Apache Software Foundation
Synadia Communications
Real-Time Innovations
Bitly Handmade (NSQ)
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global High Performance Message Infrastructure Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hardware
1.2.3 Middleware
1.2.4 Managed Services
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global High Performance Message Infrastructure Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Cloud
1.3.3 Internet of Things(IoT)
1.3.4 Integration Platform-as-a-Service(iPaaS)
1.3.5 Platform-as-a-Service(PaaS)
1.3.6 Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) & Protocols
1.3.7 Software Development and Information Technology Operations (DevOps)
1.3.8 Big Data
1.3.9 Event-Driven Architecture
1.3.10 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global High Performance Message Infrastructure Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 High Performance Message Infrastructure Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 High Performance Message Infrastructure Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 High Performance Message Infrastructure Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 High Performance Message Infrastructure Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 High Performance Message Infrastructure Market Dynamics
2.3.1 High Performance Message Infrastructure Industry Trends
