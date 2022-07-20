Global Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Voice Over IP Multimedia Subsystem (VoIMS)
Circuit Switched Fall Back (CFSB)
Dual Radio/Simultaneous Voice and LTE (SVLTE)
Voice Over LTE Via Generic Access Network (VOLGA)
Single Radio Voice Call Continuity (SRVCC)
Segment by Application
Commercial
Government
Other
By Company
AT?T
Cisco Systems
Huawei Technologies
Ericsson
LG Uplus
Nokia Networks
SK Telecom
T-Mobile
Bharti Airtel
Verizon Wireless
Bell Canada
Vodafone Group
Reliance Jio Infocomm
KT Corporation
Orange SA
Alcatel-Lucent
D2 Technologies
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Voice Over IP Multimedia Subsystem (VoIMS)
1.2.3 Circuit Switched Fall Back (CFSB)
1.2.4 Dual Radio/Simultaneous Voice and LTE (SVLTE)
1.2.5 Voice Over LTE Via Generic Access Network (VOLGA)
1.2.6 Single Radio Voice Call Continuity (SRVCC)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Government
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Industry Trends
2.3.2 Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Market Drivers
