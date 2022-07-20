Global Adhesive Tapes Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Adhesive Tapes market was valued at 6968.46 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.27% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Adhesive tape refers to any one of a variety of combinations of a backing materials coated with an adhesive. Different backing materials and adhesives can be used depending on the intended use.The global Adhesive Tapes key players include 3M, Nitto, Tesa (Beiersdorf AG), Lintec, Intertape Polymer Group, Shurtape Technologies, Avery Dennison (Yongle), Achem (YC Group), Scapa, Teraoka, ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Denka, Stokvis Tapes, Shanghai Smith Adhesive, Zhongshan Crown Adhesive, etc. The global largest market is China. The revenue share is 36%.

By Market Verdors:

3M

Nitto

Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

Lintec

Intertape Polymer Group

Shurtape Technologies

Avery Dennison (Yongle)

Achem (YC Group)

Scapa

Teraoka

ORAFOL Europe GmbH

Denka

Stokvis Tapes

Shanghai Smith Adhesive

Zhongshan Crown Adhesive

By Types:

Polypropylene

Paper

PVC

By Applications:

Automotive

Building and Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Healthcare

Commodity Packaging

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

