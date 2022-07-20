Global Artificial Intelligence Supply Chain Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Artificial Intelligence Supply Chain market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Artificial Intelligence Supply Chain market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Warehouse Management ML
Chatbots for Operational Procurement
Supplier Selection and Supplier Relationship Management (SRM)
Logistics&Transportation
Segment by Application
Agriculture
Retailing
Manufacturing
Others
By Company
IBM
Microsoft
Amazon
Intel
Nvidia
Oracle
Samsung
Llamasoft
SAP SE
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Supply Chain Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Warehouse Management ML
1.2.3 Chatbots for Operational Procurement
1.2.4 Supplier Selection and Supplier Relationship Management (SRM)
1.2.5 Logistics&Transportation
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Supply Chain Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Agriculture
1.3.3 Retailing
1.3.4 Manufacturing
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Supply Chain Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Artificial Intelligence Supply Chain Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence Supply Chain Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence Supply Chain Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Artificial Intelligence Supply Chain Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Artificial Intelligence Supply Chain Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Artificial Intelligence Supply Chain Industry Trends
2.3.2 Artificial Intelligence Supply Chain Market Drivers
2.3.3 Artificial Intelligence Supply Chain Market Challenges
2.3.4 Artificial Intelligence Supply Chain Market
