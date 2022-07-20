Global Stock Fund Sales Market Research Report 2022

Stock Fund Sales market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Stock Fund Sales market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Active Funds

Passive Funds

Segment by Application

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

By Company

BlackRock Fund

Vanguard

UBs Group

Fidelity Investments

Morgan Stanley

State Street Global Advisors

JPMorgan Chase

Allianz Group

Capital Group

Goldman Sachs

Bank of New York Mellon

PIMCO

Amundi

Legal & General

Credit Suisse

Prudential Financial

Edward Jones Investments

Deutsche Bank

T.Rowe Price

Bank of America

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings

E Fund Management

China Asset Management

Gf Fund Management

China Southern Asset Management

Fullgoal Fund Management

China Universal Asset Management

China Merchants Fund Management

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Stock Fund Sales Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Active Funds

1.2.3 Passive Funds

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Stock Fund Sales Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Direct Sales

1.3.3 Indirect Sales

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Stock Fund Sales Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Stock Fund Sales Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Stock Fund Sales Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Stock Fund Sales Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Stock Fund Sales Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Stock Fund Sales Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Stock Fund Sales Industry Trends

2.3.2 Stock Fund Sales Market Drivers

2.3.3 Stock Fund Sales Market Challenges

2.3.4 Stock Fund Sales Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Stock Fund Sales Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Stock Fund Sales Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Stock Fund Sales Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Stock Fund Sales Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Stock Fund Sales Revenue

3.4 Global Stock Fund Sales Market

