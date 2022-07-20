Global Automotive Elastomers Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Automotive Elastomers market was valued at 3972.44 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.87% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Elastomers are unstructured polymers prevailing beyond their glass transition temperatures such that significant motion is possible. Elastomers have very low intermolecular strength, low modulus of elasticity, and high strain of failure as compared to other materials. Carbon, hydrogen, oxygen and silicon monomers link to form the polymer, which eventually forms elastomers. There are two major elastomers used in automotive applications: synthetic and thermoplastic. Automotive elastomers are used in the production of components that need to withstand extreme temperatures such as hoses, insulators, seals, bushes, engine mounts, and gaskets.The tire application is projected to lead the automotive elastomers market during the forecast period. Because of the implementation of stringent environmental regulations regarding emission levels, vehicle design has been changing drastically over the past few decades.

By Market Verdors:

DowDupont

Exxonmobil

JSR

BASF

LG Chem

Sabic

Teknor Apex

Zeon

LANXESS

3M

Huntsman

LyondellBasell

Sinopec

Kraton Performance Polymers Inc

Asahi Kasei

By Types:

Synthetic Automotive Elastomers

Thermoplastic Automotive Elastomers

By Applications:

Tire

Non-tire

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Elastomers Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Elastomers Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Synthetic Automotive Elastomers

1.4.3 Thermoplastic Automotive Elastomers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Elastomers Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Tire

1.5.3 Non-tire

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Automotive Elastomers Market

1.8.1 Global Automotive Elastomers Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Elastomers Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automotive Elastomers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Automotive Elastomers Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Automotive Elastomers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Automotive Elastomers Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Automotive Elastomers Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Automotiv

