Global Air Freight Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Air Freight market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Air Freight market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Forwarding
Other
Segment by Application
Domestic
International
By Company
FedEx (Federal Express) Corporation
United Parcel Service Inc.
The Emirates Group
Cathay Pacific Airways Limited
Cargolux Airlines International SA
China Airlines Ltd
Japan Airlines Co. Ltd
Qatar Airways Company QCSC
Deutsche Lufthansa AG
All Nippon Airways Co. Ltd (ANA)
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA
Magma Aviation Limited
Deutsche Post DHL
Kuehne + Nagel International AG
United Airlines
American Airlines
Delta Airlines
Gol Airlines
Azul Airlines
LATAM Airlines
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Air Freight Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Forwarding
1.2.3 Mail
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Air Freight Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Domestic
1.3.3 International
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Air Freight Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Air Freight Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Air Freight Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Air Freight Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Air Freight Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Air Freight Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Air Freight Industry Trends
2.3.2 Air Freight Market Drivers
2.3.3 Air Freight Market Challenges
2.3.4 Air Freight Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Air Freight Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Air Freight Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Air Freight Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Air Freight Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Air Freight Revenue
3.4 Global Air Freight Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Air Freight Market Con
