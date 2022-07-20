Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Fluorescent Lamp

LED Lamp

Segment by Application

Public Sectors

Homeland Security Defense

Industrial

Others

By Company

LVX System

Outstanding Technology

Nakagawa Laboratories

GE Lighting

Koninklijke Philips

Casio

PureLiFi

Oledcomm

Axrtek

Luciom

LightPointe Communications

Fsona Networks

Panasonic

Lightbee

ByteLight

Avago Technologies

Renesas Electronics

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Fluorescent Lamp

1.2.3 LED Lamp

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Public Sectors

1.3.3 Homeland Security Defense

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Industry Trends

2.3.2 Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Market Drivers

2.3.3 Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Market Challenges

2.3.4 Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

