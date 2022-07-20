Lip Augmentation Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Lip augmentation is a cosmetic procedure that can give you fuller and plumper lips.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lip Augmentation in Global, including the following market information:

Global Lip Augmentation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Lip Augmentation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Temporary Lip Augmentation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lip Augmentation include Allergan, Laboratories Vivacy, Sinclair Pharma, Bioha Laboratories and Anika Therapeutics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Lip Augmentation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lip Augmentation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Lip Augmentation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Temporary Lip Augmentation

Permanent Lip Augmentation

Global Lip Augmentation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Lip Augmentation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Global Lip Augmentation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Lip Augmentation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lip Augmentation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lip Augmentation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Allergan

Laboratories Vivacy

Sinclair Pharma

Bioha Laboratories

Anika Therapeutics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Lip Augmentation Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Lip Augmentation Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Lip Augmentation Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Lip Augmentation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Lip Augmentation Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Lip Augmentation Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Lip Augmentation Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Lip Augmentation Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Lip Augmentation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Lip Augmentation Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lip Augmentation Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lip Augmentation Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lip Augmentation Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Lip Augmentation Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028



