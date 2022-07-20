Global Nonalcoholic Beverage Market Insights Forecast to 2028
Nonalcoholic Beverage market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nonalcoholic Beverage market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Soft Drinks
Fruit Beverages
Bottled Water
Functional Beverages
Sports Drinks
Other
Segment by Application
Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Vending Machine Operations
Offline
By Company
PepsiCo
Coca-Cola
Nestle
Dr. Pepper Snapple Group
The Kraft Heinz Company
Reed?s
Appalachian Brewing
Jones Soda
Molson Coors Brewing
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Nonalcoholic Beverage Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Nonalcoholic Beverage Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Soft Drinks
1.2.3 Fruit Beverages
1.2.4 Bottled Water
1.2.5 Functional Beverages
1.2.6 Sports Drinks
1.2.7 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Nonalcoholic Beverage Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Supermarkets
1.3.3 Convenience Stores
1.3.4 Vending Machine Operations
1.3.5 Offline
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Nonalcoholic Beverage Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Nonalcoholic Beverage Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nonalcoholic Beverage Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Nonalcoholic Beverage Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Nonalcoholic Beverage Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Nonalcoholic Beverage by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Nonalcoholic Beverage Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Nonalcoholic Beverage Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Nonalcoholic Beverage Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global
