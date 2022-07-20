Hydroponic Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Hydroponic Equipment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hydroponic Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Hydroponic Drip System
Aeroponic System
Ebb and Flow Hydroponic System
Deep Water Culture System
Others
Segment by Application
Farmland
Greenhouse
Others
By Company
Nelson and Pade Inc
Backyard Aquaponics
Aquaponics USA
PentairAES
Gothic Arch Greenhouses
Stuppy
Aquaponic Source
Urban Farmers AG
PFAS
EcoGro
Aquaponic Lynx
Aquaponics Place
Endless Food Systems
Aonefarm
ECF Farm Systems
Japan Aquaponics
Evo Farm
Water Farmers
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Hydroponic Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Hydroponic Equipment Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hydroponic Drip System
1.2.3 Aeroponic System
1.2.4 Ebb and Flow Hydroponic System
1.2.5 Deep Water Culture System
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Hydroponic Equipment Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Farmland
1.3.3 Greenhouse
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Hydroponic Equipment Production
2.1 Global Hydroponic Equipment Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Hydroponic Equipment Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Hydroponic Equipment Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Hydroponic Equipment Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Hydroponic Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Hydroponic Equipment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Hydroponic Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Hydroponic Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Hydroponic Equipment Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Hydroponic Equipment Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Hydroponic Equipment
