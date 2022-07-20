Soymeal Market Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Soymeal in global, including the following market information:
Global Soymeal Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Soymeal Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7137902/global-soymeal-forecast-2022-2028-595
Global top five Soymeal companies in 2021 (%)
The global Soymeal market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
By Process Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Soymeal include Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, Wilmar International, Bunge, Vippy Industries, Zeeland Farm Services, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Sun Agri Export and Vaighai Agro, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Soymeal manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Soymeal Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Soymeal Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
By Process
Type II
Global Soymeal Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Soymeal Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Extraction Method
Pressing Method
Global Soymeal Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Soymeal Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Soymeal revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Soymeal revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Soymeal sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Soymeal sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Archer Daniels Midland
Cargill
Wilmar International
Bunge
Vippy Industries
Zeeland Farm Services
Gujarat Ambuja Exports
Sun Agri Export
Vaighai Agro
Prestige Group of Industries
Ruchi Soya Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Soymeal Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Soymeal Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Soymeal Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Soymeal Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Soymeal Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Soymeal Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Soymeal Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Soymeal Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Soymeal Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Soymeal Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Soymeal Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Soymeal Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Soymeal Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soymeal Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Soymeal Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soymeal Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Soymeal Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
By Process
4.2 By Type – Global Soymeal Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global Soymeal Revenue, 2017-2022
4.2.2 By Type – Globa
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Soymeal Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Soymeal Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Soymeal Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027