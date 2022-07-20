Immersible Pumps Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Immersible Pumps market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Immersible Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Non-clog Submersible Pump

Openwell Submersible Pump

Borewell Submersible Pump

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Oil & Gas

Construction

Industrial

Others

By Company

Grundfos

Hidrostal

Cornell Pump Company

Big John

Water Wizard

Webster

Barroso Pumps

Xylem

Ruhrpumpen

Smith & Loveless

Netzsch

KSB

Flowserve

Sulzer

Kirloskar Brothers

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Immersible Pumps Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Immersible Pumps Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Non-clog Submersible Pump

1.2.3 Openwell Submersible Pump

1.2.4 Borewell Submersible Pump

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Immersible Pumps Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Oil & Gas

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Industrial

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Immersible Pumps Production

2.1 Global Immersible Pumps Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Immersible Pumps Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Immersible Pumps Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Immersible Pumps Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Immersible Pumps Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Immersible Pumps Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Immersible Pumps Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Immersible Pumps Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Immersible Pumps Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Immersible Pumps Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Immersible Pumps Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Imm

